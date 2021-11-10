Brownsville: Shooting suspect arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man wanted for a shooting that took place on Nov. 5.

Daniel Ramos, 42, was arrested by Brownsville PD Criminal Investigations Unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Unit on Tuesday, according to a press release by Brownsville PD.

According to the release, Ramos is the primary suspect of a shooting that occurred at the 400 block of North Bernal Street. The victim of the shooting was a 32-year-old male who was shot in the head and arm. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Ramos approached the victim outside a residence, and they began arguing. Ramos then grabbed his gun and shot the victim twice, according to the release.

On Nov. 9, officers were able to locate Ramos. Ramos noticed officers and began running, and attempted to hide in an area with a high brush.

Ramos was taken into custody and arraigned for the following:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Evading arrest with a motor vehicle

Duty on striking a fixed object

Duty on striking an unattended vehicle

The bond amount totaled $130,000.