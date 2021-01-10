Brownsville seniors heading to Ivy League schools

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Jose Marin-Lee and Sebastian Herrera are both longtime friends and seniors at Saint Joseph Academy who are now fulfilling one of their biggest dreams.

Herrera and Marin-Lee both got accepted into some of the most prestigious schools in the nation. Herrera is headed to Harvard, meanwhile, Marin-Lee is going to Yale.

Saint Joseph Academy Principal Melissa Valarez says both students have a bright future ahead.

“To see these young men develop to what they are and to see that all of their years of hard work and perseverance and their parents sacrifices have paid off I know they are gonna shine,” says Valarez.

Both Marin and Herrera understand that education has been challenging with the pandemic but advice other students to continue their hard work throughout virtual learning.

Marin-Lee says his dream has always been to attend a prestigious school where he can have the chance to study economics.

Marin-Lee’s acceptance to Yale University was the perfect way to accomplish that dream.

“If you put your mind into it you will be able to achieve it, you just have to dedicate the time and persevere,” says Marin-Lee.

According to Herrera, his passion into wanting to pursue a career in the medical field started with memories of his childhood with his grandma.

“I used to be really sick and I remember when she used to wait for me in the car with all my medicines and I felt horrible everyday,” said Herrera. “I can sympathize with people who go through the same thing and that’s why I have always wanted to be a surgeon or a doctor.”

Herrera was not planning to apply to Harvard University but is grateful he did.

“I wasn’t going to apply honestly because I thought I would never get in but you will surprise yourself honestly if you really just keep trying hard and working,” says Herrera.

Marin-Lee and Herrera expressed gratitude to everyone who helped them get a step closer to their dream school.