BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville announced it will be accepting applications from local artists for a new downtown Brownsville mural.

The city is accepting submissions from now until 11:59 p.m. on March 10. The upcoming downtown mural will be located at 1268 E. Elizabeth St., according to a social media post from the city.

Artists must be local and have previous mural experience to be considered. the selected artist will be responsible for the entire mural execution.

Requirements to be considered include submitting a small portfolio of two to five images of past mural works, an artist statement with biographical, website, and/or social media information, curriculum vitae, a preliminary budget breakdown and materials list and mural proposals that are aligned with the community themes listed.

The themes for the mural should reflect iconic urban landmarks, community histories, and the overall cultural landscape of Brownsville, a release from the city stated.

The themes selected by the city are as follows:

Welcome to Brownsville

Native Wildlife and Habitat

Main City Sites

Anchor Institutions

Brownsville Innovation

Culture

Downtown

The artists selected will receive $5,869.79 and a supply budget of $1,173.96. Volunteers will be provided by local partner organizations and will not be responsible for power washing the wall and/or rental of aerial lift equipment, the city stated.

The downtown mural timeline decision is as follows:

Feb. 10- Applications open for mural proposal submissions

March 10 – Application closes

March 13 to 17 – Committee reviews and approves top three submissions

March 20 to 24 – Social media voting campaign

March 27 to 31 – Committee select artist and community announcement

April 2 to May 5 – Creation of the mural

Mid May 2023 – Mural reveal

With a new downtown mural in the works, Brownsville natives are likely to recall the controversy that surrounded the 2021 BTX painting. The first in a series of three created by Los Angeles-based artists and illustrator Teddy Kelly.

Mural painted by LA-based artist, Teddy Kelly. [Photo: Gaby Moreno]

The city’s efforts to “recover spaces for artistic expansion” and “promote cultural awareness” in September of 2021 through the three murals by Kelly sparked mixed reviews.

Many locals expressed their opinions on the mural through social media posts.

According to previous ValleyCentral articles, the city of Brownsville paid Kelly $20,000 for the Capital Theater building mural, which was funded by the Musk Foundation.

Due to the backlash, Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez posted photos of the mural on Instagram in September of 2021 captioned, “Not everyone will like it. But not everyone liked the Musk Mural. Or the bad bunny one. Or the Selena one. All 3 from local artist @popc_ulture. But it’s art. And @teddykelly is a real pro with a great portfolio who has now set the bar for future murals.”

This time around the city’s release specified the aim of the project is a “location-specific mural.”