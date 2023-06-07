BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville has a runoff election for Commissioner At Large A.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said this is a city-wide election.

“Everybody in Brownsville has the opportunity to vote,” Garza said.

The two candidates in the race for City Commissioner At Large A are Susan Ruvalcaba and Tino Villarreal.

Ruvalcaba aims to bridge the gap of communication from city leaders and the community they serve. She is a former adjunct faculty instructor in medical terminology at the University of Texas at Brownsville and Texas Southmost College.

Villarreal is an educator at Saint Joseph Academy and aims to show his students and the community that it is important to lead with dignity, respect, peace, and kindness. He aims to unify the community and represent all residents regardless of their background.

Early voting in the City of Brownsville runoff election began on Monday, June 5, and ends June 13.

Residents can visit the same locations they did in the May 6 election for early voting. All locations are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the first week and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

On June 12 and 13 the locations will be open 12 hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

June 17 is Election Day and there is only one race on the ballot.

“We will probably see closer to 5,000 or even lower for this election,” Garza said. “I think it is important for everyone to remember that the election is not over for the May 6 Commissioner At Large A position in Brownsville.”

Residents must bring a photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport, veterans ID, etc. They may also bring a utility bill or any other ID that is issued by the government.