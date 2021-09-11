Brownsville restaurant temporarily closes doors after crash, two arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville restaurant has closed its doors until further notice after a car crashed into their building and injured one woman.

At 7:58 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the Toddle Inn Restaurant, located in Brownsville. During the crash, one woman was injured. Police say she was taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle fled from the scene on foot.

Brownsville police investigators later tracked down the suspects and arrested them.

Robert Urista, 19, and a 16-year-old minor were arrested for their suspected involvement in the incident. Urista is charged with evading arrest, accident involving injury, and possession of marijuana.

According to the restaurant’s social media account, the crash will leave the business temporarily closed.

The family-owned business is working to repair the “major damage.”

Additionally, the Toddle Inn Restaurant expressed its gratitude for all its customers and employees.