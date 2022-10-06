In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville resident has claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $4 million out of a Circle K in Los Fresnos.

The prize was won in the Sept. 23 drawing. According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the winning ticket was purchased out of a Circle K, located at 100 S. Arroyo Boulevard, in Los Fresnos.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn. The numbers were (5-50-53-58-64). The winner did not hit the Mega Ball number, 22.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players who match fewer numbers may not win the jackpot but can still walk away winners.

The starting jackpot for the Mega Millions is $20 million plus a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million.

By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million, the release stated.

Drawings for the Mega Millions are broadcast every Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.