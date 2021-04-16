Brownsville resident receives the ‘Gift of Hearing’ from the Miracle-Ear Foundation

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – The Miracle-Ear Foundation gave the gift of hearing to 21-year-old Alyssa Rangel Friday afternoon.

Brownsville resident Alyssa Rangel, 21, has struggled to hear clearly since she was young. She frequently struggled with ear infections and was a regular at the ear, nose, and throat doctor.

“I always had a hard time hearing,” said Rangel. “But it wasn’t too bad in school because I would ask to sit in the front.”

Photos by: Sal Castro, KVEO Photojournalist

Now in her third year at Saint Mary’s University in San Antonio, it was more important than ever for Rangel to be able to hear clearly.

“I would want to sit in the front, but all the seats were taken, so I would have to sit in the back or in the middle. It was so hard trying to hear the professors,” said Rangel.

After years of being hard of hearing Rangel developed a skill for lip reading, but with everyone wearing masks because of the pandemic, she could no longer rely on that.

Rangel decided to return to her ENT doctor. When the Miracle-Ear staff found out about Rangel’s situation, they decided to help.

“Our office manager Vanessa [Mandujano] singled her out and thought that she might be a good candidate for our Miracle-Ear Foundation,” said Brooks Rule, hearing instrument specialist at Miracle-Ear.

The foundation has donated more than 30,000 hearing aids to more than 16,000 children and adults around the country.

It’s the sounds that people take for granted that Rangel is most looking forward to.

“I’m excited to hear nature, like birds, rain,” said Rangel.

She encourages others who are also hard of hearing to go see what options are available to them and not be ashamed of their situation.