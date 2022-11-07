BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a report of theft after a resident paid for construction work nearly a year ago.

Rafael Dimas Gonzalez is wanted for the offense of theft, in connection to a Nov. 10, 2021, incident in which “Gonzalez was hired to do construction work on a residential home,” the Brownsville Police Department said Monday.

“The victim paid half the money upfront and [was to pay] the rest upon completion,” police said.

However, Gonzalez took the money and never started the job, police said.

“After a year, the job has not been started, and he has not returned the money to the victim,” the Brownsville Police Department posted online.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gonzalez is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-TIPS (8477). Police say information provided to help the investigation can lead to a cash reward and calls remain anonymous.