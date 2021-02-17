Closing or Delays

Brownsville resident dies in car crash, DPS investigating

by: KVEO Staff

Cameron County, Texas (KVEO)—One man is dead following injuries sustained in a car crash on SH 550.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place Friday around 8:46 a.m. on SH 550, toll road north of SH 48-Cameron County.

A White Chevrolet Malibu, occupied by 22-year-old Miguel Angel Hernandez, was traveling north on the frontage road of SH 550 and for unknown reasons continued traveling northbound past the roadway, according to DPS.

The Chevrolet went airborne over the railroad tracks and engulfed in flames.

DPS said Hernandez was burned beyond recognition.

No other information will be released at this time, according to DPS.

