BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of researchers in Brownsville are working to find a pediatric vaccine for the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV.)

RSV is a common respiratory virus that affects children, usually caused by mild cold-like symptoms.

ValleyCentral spoke with the doctors on their development of a nasal spray prototype meant to serve as a potential treatment.

Affecting children under the age of 2, the virus currently does not have a vaccine. The Medical Director for Pan America Clinical Research, Christopher Romero, stated the impacts RSV currently has.

“Most people recover without issue but unfortunately, it can cause severe disease… In this country alone it has put about 100 thousand kids under the age of 2 in hospital every year,” said Christopher Romero, the Medical Director for Pan America Clinical Research.

Romero spoke on the research group’s developments in an RSV pediatric nasal spray that is intended to work like a vaccine.

“So we’re helping conduct a clinical trial looking at a new vaccine looking to prevent r-s-v. This vaccine is actually needle-free and is given by a mist in the nose,” stated Romero.

The Pan American Clinical Research group has spent the last several months testing their spray.

Romero said one important step in testing is the inclusion of the Hispanic population in this study.

“To make sure the Hispanic-Latino population is also a part of the medical literature that’s being used to provide new therapies and care,” said Romero.

President of the Brownsville Children’s Clinic, Asim Zamir, said he will meet with the group of researchers soon to learn more about the potential treatment.

Zamir added that it could bring a big change when it comes to the treatment of RSV.

“The vaccine is going to help our children, and it’s not only going to help those kids not to get so sick and their illness, but it will also help parents not have that financial loss on their part,” stated Zamir.

The RSV season typically aligns with the flu and cold season, however, Romero said that could change.

“A concern by some experts though is that as we are starting to move into a phase of the pandemic where people are taking off mask, we might see a spike of r-s-v that we didn’t see in the traditional r-s-v season,” said Romero.

The Pan American Clinical Research group is looking for volunteers to participate in their trials.

To participate, children must have the following qualifications:

Be between 6 and 36 months of age

Be in a good health status

Have immunizations up to date for their age

To schedule an appointment, individuals are asked to call (956) 443-0016.

Volunteers may receive monetary compensation for their participation.