Brownsville recognizes September 22 as Census Day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Brownsville has issued a proclamation to recognize September 22 as Census Day.

The proclamation emphasizes the importance of the census and pledges to have an accurate census count.

The proclamation also mentions that the census determines the reapportion of the House of Representatives and the distribution of funds.

An accurate census count gives information to leaders and how to properly distribute resources.

The city mentions it is currently at 58 percent response rate, which is below the 2010 census rates.

The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is Sept. 30, 2020.

