BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville-based veterans’ group Warriors United in Arms has donated a Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter to the city of Brownsville for public display.

After a long fundraising campaign in May 2023, the Warriors United in Arms succeeded in raising over $50,000 to purchase the Huey from Heli-Tex Properties, LTD of Cleburne, TX.

According to the WUA news release, the helicopter has been in storage in a hangar at the Brownsville-South Padre International Airport.

The Huey helicopter as it was transported to Brownsville in May 2023

Source: Heli-Tex Properties, LTD

On Nov. 6, at 9 a.m., a convoy of honor comprising Warriors United in Arms members, Brownsville Police Department officers, Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies, and members of three Rio Grande Valley organizations, the American Legion Post 43, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 2315, and Brownsville Classic Cars Club will escort the helicopter to its permanent home at the Brownsville Veterans Park at 794 Wildrose Lane.

The Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” was a utility helicopter that was used for a variety of missions, including troop transport, medical evacuation, and ground attack.

The Huey was an ideal transport for the Vietnam theater, where terrain and climate made road travel challenging, or even impossible, the release stated.