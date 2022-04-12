BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville was ranked the 16th safest city in the United States, according to a ranking by Smart Asset.

Brownsville jumped in ranking from No. 21 last year to No. 16 this year, according to a release from the City of Brownsville.

“The Brownsville Police Department has worked restlessly to transform our organization into a modern-day police organization. Modern day data driven initiatives along with a servant leadership philosophy have built the organizations core,” said Police Chief Felix Sauceda in the release.

Last week, it was announced that McAllen was ranked in the top 10 safest cities in America, placing sixth.

Smart Asset used violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality, drug poisoning mortality and population “engaging in excessive drinking,” as a method to measure data.