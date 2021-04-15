Brownsville ranks as one of the top 25 safest cities in America

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Brownsville was ranked as one of the top 25 safest cities in the United States by SmartAsset.com.

The website examined data from 200 of the largest cities across the following five metrics: violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate, and the percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking.

The city of Brownsville ranked 21, and is one of only seven Texas cities in the top 25.

“We are very proud of this accomplishment. We increased our ranking by 19 spots — from 40 to 21 year-over-year,” said Brownsville Police Department (BPD) Chief Felix Sauceda. “The successful launch of the BPD app and the great data-driven work of the Data Mining and Computer Analytics Team has helped us reach new levels of safety in our community and run our department more efficiently.”

Chief Sauceda and the police department began a collaboration with Pro-Tech DNA in 2020 to use markings and personalization to help identify and recover stolen property. As of today, there are more than 1,300 registered users, and of those users, 86% have entered the property into the database.

For more information on the city’s accomplishments in public safety, please visit CLICK HERE