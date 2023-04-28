BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A study conducted to rank the best and worst places in the country for book lovers ranked Brownsville dead last. The only bookstore owner in the city had something to say about that.

The study, conducted by Lawn Love, based its finding on three main categories: access to bookstores, literary festivals and little free libraries.

Gilbert Hernandez, the only independent bookstore owner in Brownsville, disagreed with the inputs of the study and stated they put Brownsville at a disadvantage.

Brownsville, Texas, ranked as the No. 1 worst city in the country to be a literary scholar attributing poor access to books as the main factor.

Hernandez said the statistics were unfair because the study based access to bookstores on a measure of independent bookstores per square mile. With cities like New York building vertically it is hard to beat.

“It’s not that Brownsville is uneducated or uninterested it’s that they don’t have accessibility to the resources,” Hernandez said.

With only two libraries across the city, one on Southmost Boulevard and another on Central Boulevard, and not a single chain bookstore in town, it is no surprise that Brownsville ranked so low, the Buho Bookstore owner stated.

Buho Bookstore in Brownsville Photo: Alejandra Yañez/ValleyCentral

According to Hernandez, there are two main reasons why big bookstore chains like Barnes & Noble do not open up shops in Brownsville — literacy rates and poverty rates.

As a new bookstore owner, Hernandez admitted the price for a new book costs a pretty penny and in one of the poorest communities in the country, it is no surprise that Brownsvillians prioritize other goods over books.

Despite the odds, Hernandez said his bookstore is packed on the weekends with book lovers of all ages.

“Rest assured, there are plenty of book lovers in the community,” he said. “They read to be entertained, not to be quizzed.”

In contrast, New York City ranked No. 1 as the best place to visit for book lovers with the country’s most public libraries and antique and rare bookstores, giving residents access to all kinds of reading material.

The Big Apple also boasts the most book clubs, book festivals, and literary landmarks.