BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You don’t have to live in the Valley long to know just how humid it is. A new study found Brownsville ranked as one of the cities with the highest humidity in the nation.

According to a study conducted by House Method, Brownsville has been placed, along with five cities, as the most humid city in the country with an average of 90% humidity.

House Method used weather data analyzed by the NOAA to find the least and most humid cities in the U.S. The study indicated the data was collected during mornings throughout 2021 and 2022 to determine the annual average humidity rankings.

Brownsville tied for first with two other Texas cities: Port Arthur and Victoria. Lake Charles, La., Jackson, Miss., and Meridian, Miss. also tied with Brownsville for first place.

According to the study, the city with the lowest average humidity level was Las Vegas, Nev., with 36%. El Paso had the lowest humidity level in Texas with an average of 50%.