BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville increased the threat level matrix to level two due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“During the past two weeks, virus transmission rates have increases, especially for unvaccinated individuals,” a release by the City of Brownsville stated.

According to the release, there have been over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases this week, with an additional two deaths.

On June 29, it was announced that Cameron County was categorized as having a “high community-level index” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to a high transmission rate.

The vaccination rate for Cameron County stands at 92.8% for those 65 and older, and at 81.8% for those five years and older.