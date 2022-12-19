BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in Brownsville after after a pursuit ended with the driver being shot by a police officer.

At 1:27 p.m. Monday, officers received multiple calls of a man in a white Nissan shooting in the air, Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral.

Police also received a call from the man’s family member, who told police they got into a verbal altercation and he left the area in a vehicle at a high rate of speed, Sandoval said.

An officer responding to the calls spotted the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. According to police, the man did an action that caused the officer to fear for his safety and shots were fired.

The man was shot in the lower back before crashing into another vehicle on the 2400 block of 30th Street, Sandoval stated.

The man exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being located by officers and taken into custody, Sandoval added.

The man was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center for treatment and his condition was unknown, police told ValleyCentral.

Sandoval said the man is facing charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot and discharging a firearm in certain municipalities. There may be additional charges, police said.

The Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation, according to police.