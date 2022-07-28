HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Public Library System is seeking donations for their ‘Little Libraries Book Campaign.’

In an effort to spread literacy throughout the city, the library is stocking up on gently used books to fill their little libraries.

Little libraries are mailbox-like structures spread throughout the community, where people can take a book free of charge.

Your unwanted books can be donated at either of the two library branches.

The Southmost branch is located at 4320 Southmost Road, Brownsville, TX 78521, and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week.

The Main branch is located at 2600 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520, and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

Little library locations can be found here.