BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Library System and South Texas Astronomical Society are hosting an annular solar eclipse event.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brownsville Southmost Library, located at 4320 Southmost Road.

At the event presentations by STARS and NASA will take place as well as family-friendly STEM activities. Food and drink vendors and free eclipse glasses kits will be given out.

The eclipse viewing glasses are now available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday at the Brownsville Vistors Center, located at 650 E. Ruben Torres Sr. Boulevard.