Brownsville PUB work power outage in Midtown

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) -- The Travis County grand jury handed up two indictments, one each for two former Williamson County deputies involved in the in-custody death of Javier Ambler in March 2019.

The indictments charge former deputies James Johnson, 36, and Zachary Camden, 26, who were present at the time of Ambler's death -- with acting recklessly in restraining and using a stun gun on Ambler even after Ambler told the men he couldn't breathe and "had a health condition," according to the indictments.