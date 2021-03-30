Brownsville PUB work power outage in Midtown

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville PUB said ton Tuesday afternoon, approximately 600 customers were left without power in Midtown.
They tweeted that crews are on site fixing a broken pole, and power will be restored “as soon as possible.”
