BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board on Tuesday warned residents about a spike in calls from scammers.

In the past couple days, the call center has received an estimate of 10 customers reporting a scam call, the utility board stated.

During the calls, scammers threated customers to disconnect utility services and collect past due payments through third-party payment methods, BPUB stated.

Scammers are using various phone numbers — including 808-707-8629, 956-562-3550 and 585-687-9863 — to disguise or spoof caller identification, making the phone numbers appear to be legitimate or local.

“Spoofing makes it easier for scammers to deceive customers and more difficult to verify the call,” Brownsville Utilities Board said.

If a scam call is answered, customers receive an automated Spanish voice message directing them to click “1” to speak to an agent.

After that, the scammer asks for personal information from the customer to confirm their identity. If a customer proceeds with the call and provides information, the scammer directs them to pay over the phone with a debit or credit card, BPUB stated.

BPUB cautioned the public not to talk to a caller claiming to work from the utility board if the call was unsolicited.

“BPUB will never seek payment via the telephone, especially not through Zelle, Cash App, PayPal, dot. Card or any other prepaid card or mobile payment service,” BPUB said in the release. “BPUB will also never request to confirm your personal information via telephone or threaten to disconnect.”

The following are general tips for scams the Brownsville Utilities Board has provided:

Do not provide personal or financial information to anyone over the phone, in person or email. That includes date of birth, social security number, bank account, debit or credit information.

If call, in person visit or email are stating to pay a bill immediately to avoid disconnection, do not rush and ask to verify they are a legitimate representative.

Ask the agent to provide an account number, recent payment amount, date of the payment, and employee identification number.

Report the scammer immediately. When submitting the report provide any information the scammer said, including their name, the date and time the call was made, caller ID number, the employee ID number, payment method and amount the scammer requested, any phone number the scammer requested to call to pay the bill, and any details that may help in a possible criminal investigation.

Do not make a payment to anyone over the phone, text message, in person visit or through email.

Do not open and instead delete any suspicious text messages or pop-up windows. Do not click on links or attachments in emails; delete them.

BPUB has a current freeze on any electric disconnection that will continue until Feb. 28, according the company.

The public is asked report any unsolicited payment request, personal information, bank account or routing numbers, or property access to Brownsville Police Department police station or at (956) 548-700.