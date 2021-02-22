Brownsville PUB warns customers of fraud attempts relating to winter storm

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) said customers have reported individuals claiming to work for BPUB requesting access to customer yards or claiming to be there to change the meter.

BPUB’s news release said there have also been reports of fraudulent calls threatening disconnection of service for nonpayment.

Currently BPUB said they are not conducting service disconnections due to the recent weather

emergency.

BPUB urged customers to stay cautious whenever speaking to a live operator through an

unsolicited phone call or home visit by someone claiming to work for BPUB.

BPUB said they will never use live operators to seek payment and will never request to enter your home, unless a visit has been previously scheduled.

BPUB urges customers to:

• Never provide or confirm personal information (Social Security number, credit card or

bank account information) via telephone or in person

• Verify the person is wearing an official BPUB uniform with a logo

• Ask for a name and title to verify the identify at (956) 983-6121

• Check for a vehicle decal and proper BPUB identification

• Do not open suspicious texts, pop-up windows, or click on links or attachments in emails,

delete them

Unsolicited requests for property access, payments, personal information, and bank routing

numbers should be reported to the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000, said the news release.

For more information on scam prevention, click here.