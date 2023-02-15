BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An outstanding power bill could mean lights out for Brownsville residents in March.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board said on Wednesday that service disconnections will start in March for customers who have overdue electric, water and wastewater bills.

Customers have been protected from disconnections for months now, as the city commission in October 2022 approved a disconnection freeze through February.

BPUB’s news release said customers with past-due balances are encouraged to reach out to customer service to arrange a payment plan or begin the application process for financial assistance as soon as possible, according to BPUB.

“The decision to resume disconnections was not taken lightly, but it is important for customers to understand the impact of unpaid bills on our system and operations,” said BPUB General Manager & CEO Marilyn Gilbert. “We provide multiple payment options and assistance programs to help customers manage their bills, and we encourage those who are facing financial hardship to reach out to us before the disconnections begin.”

BPUB said they will only disconnect service during normal business hours, and have already notified customers with past-due balances.

Customers will be able to arrange a payment plan or access financial assistance programs to avoid disconnection. Customers can download the application in English and Spanish from BPUB’s website and submit it to one of the following agencies for processing:

Community Action Corporation of South Texas (CACOST) at (956) 435-0379, or by email at applications@cacost.org

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV) at (956) 541-0220

Customers can access their account information, pay bills and sign up for payment plans online, through the BPUB app, or by calling customer service at 956-983-6121 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.