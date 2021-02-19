Brownsville PUB suspends service disconnections during power outages

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Beginning Feb. 15 the Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) has suspended service disconnections to electric, water and wastewater residential and commercial customers until power is fully restored.

“We know this is a difficult time for many of our customers,” said BPUB General Manager &

CEO John S. Bruciak. “Our highest priority right now is making sure that all of our customers

get their power back, and we will continue working nonstop until that happens.”

BPUB said their crews have been working around the clock since the extreme cold weather event began to address any outages as they develop.

Employees from different departments have also been redeployed to assist in any way, said BPUB’s news release.

BPUB said if a customer continues to experience a power outage after a report that power has been restored, it may likely require further troubleshooting by BPUB Crews.

Attempts to restore electrical service to certain areas have been unsuccessful because of the

sudden demand for a large amount of electricity once the area is re-energized, said BPUB.

BPUB reminds the public that unplugging or turning off equipment while experiencing an outage helps prevent that sudden surge of electrical demand and should allow additional customers to regain service.

BPUB said they will keep providing information throughout the emergency. Updates will also be available on the BPUB website, on Facebook and Twitter.

There will also be ongoing updates on KXIQ 105.1.