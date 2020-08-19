Brownsville PUB repairs broken wastewater line

Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) announced they have completed repairs to a broken wastewater line.

BPUB said the repairs were made earlier than expected and were able to reopen a section of Boca Chica Boulevard that was closed Monday night.

All lanes of Boca Chica Boulevard between Resaca Drive and Coria Street closed after BPUB received reports of a sinkhole starting to form.

The original estimated repair time was five days, but BPUB wastewater crews were able to pinpoint the problem and make repairs earlier than anticipated because the pipe was in a very accessible area in the ground, said BPUB.

No customers experienced a service interruption because of these repairs.

