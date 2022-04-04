BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced the awarding of 10 scholarships.

The BPUB news release said the scholarships are in the amount of $1,000 to graduating high school students through its Project SHARE Scholarship program.

To qualify for the BPUB Project SHARE Scholarship, an applicant must:

Be a graduating high school student

Live in a household with a minimum of one year of utility service with BPUB at the application deadline date

Attend an accredited institution of higher education in the United States

The Project SHARE Scholarship is entirely online. Students can apply for the scholarship HERE starting on April 4.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22. When the scholarship recipients are selected, BPUB will send their funds directly to the appropriate financial aid office for disbursement.

For more information contact BPUB via email at projectshare@brownsville-pub.com.