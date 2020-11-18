Brownsville PUB discusses Utilities United Against Scams Awareness Week

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) is collaborating is alerting the public about scams during their “Utilities United Against Scams Awareness Week”.

It is part of a week long national awareness event that focuses on educating customers and exposing scheme tactics.

BPUB reminds customers to stay cautious when speaking with operators about account information.

“As soon as someone starts asking you for personal information, that is a red flag. As soon as someone starts asking you to give them payment, you need to verify that with Brownsville PUB.” said Cleiri Quezada, BPUB spokesperson.

BPUB asks the public to verify balances and account information by calling 956-983-6100.

