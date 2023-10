BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced a temporary road closure for sewer repairs.

The closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. of the far-right lane on northbound Paredes Line Road from Alton Gloor to Tony’s Road.

Brownsville PUB is digging a hole at a sewer force main at 5500 Paredes Line Road.

Traffic will be detoured until the work is completed. Brownsville PUB advises drivers to take alternative routes in order to avoid delays.