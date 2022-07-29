BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday.

The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two of the Drought Contingency Plan. This stage is implemented when water levels of the Amistad and Falcon International Reservoirs reach 25 percent.

“Water conservation is vital to BPUB’s water supply,” said John S. Bruciak, General Manager and CEO in the release. “Conservation helps ensure that the city’s water supply can get us through these summer months.”

The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2:

Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: washing buildings, dust control or allowing water runoff into streets.

Sprinkler systems will be restricted to twice a week based on last digit of service area, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Variances must be acquired from BPUB office to water new landscapes outside the landscape irrigation schedule for four weeks since the date of planting.

For additional information, customers are asked to visit the BPUB website.