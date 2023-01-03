BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a city manager in Brownsville is making progress with city leaders set to discuss the matter Tuesday.

The Brownsville city commission convene the first meeting of 2023 at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with plans to enter executive session to “deliberate the appointment… pertaining to the city manager, including city manager candidate interviews,” the agenda stated.

In open session, commissioners might take possible action related to the candidates. The agenda allows the commission to authorize Mayor Trey Mendez the negotiate and execute a contract, if a candidate is selected as a finalist in the executive session, the agenda indicates.

Former city manager Noel Bernal resigned in June 2022 to accept an appointment as county manager in Adams County, Colorado.

Helen Ramirez has been serving as interim city manager during the hiring process.