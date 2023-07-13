BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville presented the final public report on its flood infrastructure fund Wednesday at the Brownsville Public Library.

The report was funded by the Texas Water Development Board and has taken a year to complete.

The report identifies the top 10 areas in Brownsville and surrounding communities where the most homes are affected by flooding.

It allows the city to have a plan in place when funding becomes available.

Experts say money should soon be available from the general land office and TWDB.

Federal grant money could also be used to help fund these projects.

Doroteo Garcia, director of engineering and public works for the city, said the growth in Brownsville has contributed to the problem of flooding

“A lot of the flooding is attributed to the dense development that we’ve had in areas, at times when we didn’t have adequate drainage policies in place,” Garcia said.

Garcia said this is the last public presentation of the draft report.

The findings will be presented to the city commission for approval.