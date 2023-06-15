BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville is encouraging public safety when it comes to pedestrians and drivers.

“Definitely you will see a lot of people not using the crosswalks, you will see people just crossing the streets and that could be a little dangerous,” Katya Caballero, the owner of With Live Tree in downtown Brownsville said.

Caballero said although she has not been in a dangerous situation with pedestrians or drivers, she knows some people who have.

“Imagine, like if you’re in an accident, like is it going to be your fault? Like, you’re always very nervous about it,” she said.

ValleyCentral was in downtown Brownsville today and in less than thirty minutes over a dozen people crossed in between cars instead of the crosswalks.

At the beginning of the week two auto pedestrian crashes in the downtown area left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Pedro Cardenas, Commissioner for District 4 which includes downtown, said jaywalking is a huge issue that needs to be addressed.

“Brownsville PD can enforce it. We just have not been enforcing it which is something that needs to change now that we are starting to get a lot more businesses downtown,” Cardenas said.

Cardenas said more patrol is needed to tackle the issue.

“Our enforcement of parking as well is something that needs to happen, so we have that money to be able to patrol the streets downtown,” Cardenas said.

Brownsville Police is now planning on enforcing laws when it comes to jaywalking.

“This is something that we’ve been looking at for a while now and just like every other operation that we do. We’re probably going to have some officers out here doing some impact teams and start to enforce these types of laws,” Investigator Martin Sandoval with Brownsville Police Department said.

Sandoval said fines for jaywalking can range from $290 to $390 depending on the violation.

He added that within the last 12 months about 35 auto pedestrian incidents happened in Brownsville with most being in the downtown area.

“When both the driver and the pedestrian are following the rules, it is very unlikely an accident is going to happen. It takes both parties to be aware and to follow these rules, in order to be safe here,” Sandoval said.