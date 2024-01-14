BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville is advising residents to be prepared for the arctic cold front that is expected to arrive Sunday night.

According to the Valley Storm Team, the “feel like” temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s and 20s throughout the week across the Rio Grande Valley. Also, make sure not to confuse temperatures and “feel like temperatures.”

“These temperatures present a possibility of dangerous conditions for those not prepared for the cold weather,” said Brownsville Mayor John Cowen, Jr. “As a City, we want to ensure that our residents, their pets, businesses, and everyone, is ready to endure the expected frigid conditions.”

The Brownsville Public Utility Board says it will let residents know about any reported outages.

City officials recommend residents to make the following accommodations at home:

Have extra food and water available, including food that does not require cooking or refrigeration.

Baby supplies such as diapers and formula.

First-aid supplies.

Extra prescription medication.

A portable radio to receive emergency information

Emergency heat source: fireplace, wood stove or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire.

Refuel your vehicle before you are empty.

Review generator safety: never run a generator in an enclosed space.

Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working correctly and that the outside vent is clear of leaves and debris.

Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms at once to ensure they work properly.

Flashlight and extra batteries.

Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets.

Additionally, city officials recommend to do the following:

Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees

Close shades and blinds

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (ovens, washing machines, etc.).

Wear warm, comfortable clothing.

Mayor Cowen says if residents have questions or concerns, they can call the city’s Internal Services Department for help. There will be operators on standby to answer any questions. You can call (956) 546-HELP (4357).