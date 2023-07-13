BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are urging drivers to find an alternative route after an oil spill on the roadway near an elementary school.

A post by the Brownsville Police Department stated that a large oil spill has covered one of the lanes on Alton Gloor Blvd. near Yturria Elementary School. As a result of the spill, multiple vehicles have skid.

No accidents have been reported and there are officers on the scene to block off the lane.

Those in the area are asked to find an alternative route.