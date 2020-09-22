Brownsville police warn community of group impersonating officers

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is warning the community about a group posing as officers.

In a post, the department says the group is calling individuals and stating they have a warrant for their arrest and that they need to pay a fine. The caller then asks for payment through Moneypack cards as an over the phone payment.

The police department wants to remind the community that they do not request payments for citations, arrest warrants or other fines over the phone.

If you receive one of these calls, the department advises to not give any personal information or payments over the phone. It is also mentioned that you verify with the department if you have any questions.

You can contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7051.