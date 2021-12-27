Brownsville Police to set up patrol for New Year’s weekend

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and local law enforcement wants to make sure everyone is driving safely into 2022.

Brownsville Police Officer Martin Sandoval told ValleyCentral the department’s plan is to have as many officers patrolling the streets this holiday.

The most common calls Brownsville PD has seen in previous years involve domestic disputes, fireworks, and driving while intoxicated.

Officer Sandoval added they will have their day-to-day patrol division responding to calls of service, but will have on-call officers as well. Half of those on-call officers will respond to shots fired calls and the other half will respond to DWIs.

Although Brownsville PD will not be running any campaign for the holiday weekend, they will be sending out a public service announcement via social media.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is, however running their annual C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) campaign from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.

The campaign is set to educate Texas drivers of the precautions they should take while out on the roadways during the week of two major four major holidays.

DPS encourages everyone to make alternate plans for getting home if there is the consumption of alcohol. Alternate plans can include but are not limited to calling an Uber, Lyft, taxi, or sober friend.

Between the two holidays in 2020, there were 615 DWI arrests.

It’s also recommended to ‘Move Over or Slow Down’ for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road.

This year alone, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 14, DPS has issued 12,060 warnings and citations for ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ violations. There were 820 given between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 in 2020.

Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electric message unless the vehicle is stopped.

If you are using a navigation device or app, DPS recommends having a passenger manage the device, so you can keep your eyes on the road.

If you find yourself needing help on the roadway, Texas Roadside Assistance will be available at all hours. The number is 1-800-525-5555 or you can find it on the back of a Texas Driver’s License.