Brownsville police to issue warnings for abandoned vehicles

BROWNVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department will begin issuing warnings for vehicles abandoned on the street.

The department will be issuing the warnings in accordance with Brownville City Ordinances.

“The main goal is to educate the public with the ordinance and hopefully gain compliance. We appreciate the cooperation from our citizens as this is our community,” said Brownsville Police Department in a post.

Section 98-162 of Article V. – Stopping, standing and Parking states that any vehicle that remains on a public street, avenue, way, alley or other public places will be removed by the police department.

It is also mentioned the vehicle will be stored in a privately operated garage or other place designated or maintained by the city if it falls under one of the circumstances stated in the ordinance. Below are some of the circumstances as listed on the post for police.

When any city police officer has reasonable grounds to believe that any vehicle has been abandoned

When a vehicle is so disabled that its normal operation is impossible or impractical and the person in charge of the vehicle is incapacitated because of physical injury or other causes to such an extent as to be unable to provide for its removal or custody or cannot be found or is not in the immediate vicinity of such vehicle

When any such vehicle is illegally parked so as to block the entrance to any private driveway and it is impracticable to move such vehicle from in front of the driveway to any other point on the highway

When any vehicle lacking the display of current registration and inspection tags (when applicable) in a lawfully acceptable manner has been parked or placed upon any public street or alley.

The article can be viewed here.

Those wanting to make a report about an abandoned vehicle can do so online.