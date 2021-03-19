BROWNSVILLE POLICE: Seeking person of interest

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying or providing the whereabouts of an individual.
Police said this person is of interest in a theft investigation that occurred at a local business on the 4500 block of Padre Island Highway on Feb. 13.
Authorities ask the public with any information on the identity or whereabouts of this person to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
Police say tips can also be submitted here.
The information provided could earn you a cash reward.
All tips will remain anonymous.