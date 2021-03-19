BROWNSVILLE POLICE: Seeking person of interest

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying or providing the whereabouts of an individual.

Police said this person is of interest in a theft investigation that occurred at a local business on the 4500 block of Padre Island Highway on Feb. 13.

Photo courtesy: Brownsville Police

Authorities ask the public with any information on the identity or whereabouts of this person to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

Police say tips can also be submitted here.

The information provided could earn you a cash reward.

All tips will remain anonymous.