Brownsville Police seek person of interest in aggravated robbery

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying or locating a man of interest in an aggravated robbery.

Authorities are investigating the incident that occurred on Dec. 30 at a business located on the 2600 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.

Police ask anyone with information to the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to submit their tips to Brownsville Crime Stoppers or call (956) 546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.