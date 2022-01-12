Brownsville police seek ‘Peeping Tom’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man who took a photo from under a woman’s skirt.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the “Peeping Tom” who was seen committing “Assault” on surveillance footage from inside a Walmart, according to a press release.

The suspect was seen on camera footage squatting down in an aisle alongside a woman and taking a photo up a woman’s skirt.

The “Peeping Tom” appears to be a black man seen wearing a Nike blue and gray hoodie along with some gray shorts.



Courtesy: The Brownsville Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – 8477.

All calls remain anonymous. Information provided could lead to a cash reward.