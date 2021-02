BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is on the lookout for a woman wanted on several arrest warrants.

According to officials, Georgina Gonzalez, 33, is wanted for injury to a child, assault, criminal mischief, and theft.

Police did not provide details on when or where these crimes were committed.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. You may be subject to a reward.