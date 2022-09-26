BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people in Brownsville are wanted for a series of car thefts.

The Brownsville Police Department stated in a press release that at least two incidents occurred on Sept. 2 at the 1000 block of Squaw Valley, and Sept. 17 at 2000 block of E. Price Road.

According to Brownsville PD, one of the suspects has been identified as Ale Martinez.

The other two suspects were caught on surveillance footage with the stolen 2005 red Chevrolet Silverado and green Chevrolet Cheyenne, but have not been identified.

“Our detectives have tried to make contact with him but since he crosses into the United States and apparently he tells people what kind of vehicles they’re looking for and then he crosses back into Mexico.”, Brownsville PIO Martin Sandoval said about Martinez.

Anyone with information or whereabouts of Martinez or the two photographed suspects are asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).