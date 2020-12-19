Brownsville police searching for suspect wanted for October murder

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a murder that took place in October.

According to police, a man later identified as Luis Gonzalez, Jr., 25, was shot and killed on Padre Island Highway in Brownsville on October 31.

Police state that a black GMC Yukon Denali drove off from the scene after firing the shots at Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects were labeled as Sergio Lamas, 32, and Oscar Lamas, 26.

Oscar Lamas has been arrested and charged with murder.

However, police have yet to locate Sergio Lamas and are actively searching for him.

Anyone with information on Lamas’s whereabouts is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 or submit a tip at Brownsvillecrimestoppers.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward.