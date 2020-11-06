Brownsville Police searching for suspect involved in shooting

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Brownsville police announced Friday they are looking for a suspect who was driving a vehicle involved in a shooting that left one dead.

Courtesy: Brownsville police Department

According to a news release, the suspect was driving a black SUV.

The incident took place Saturday, Oct. 31. at the 7700 Block of Highway 48 at 2:50 p.m.

Police located two victims at the scene and transported both of them to Valley Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

Courtesy: Brownsville police Department

One of the victims of the shooting died due to his injuries at the hospital.

The Brownsville Police Department is asking anyone that may have witnessed the altercation or who has information on this incident to call 956-548-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477 or submit a tip by visiting brownsvillecrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday