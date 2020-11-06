Brownsville Police searching for suspect involved in shooting

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Brownsville police announced Friday they are looking for a suspect who was driving a vehicle involved in a shooting that left one dead.

According to a news release, the suspect was driving a black SUV.

The incident took place Saturday, Oct. 31. at the 7700 Block of Highway 48 at 2:50 p.m.

Police located two victims at the scene and transported both of them to Valley Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

One of the victims of the shooting died due to his injuries at the hospital.

The Brownsville Police Department is asking anyone that may have witnessed the altercation or who has information on this incident to call 956-548-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477 or submit a tip by visiting brownsvillecrimestoppers.com