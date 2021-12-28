Brownsville police searching for missing man

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a 68-year-old man last seen in Brownsville.

According to a post, Pedro Macias Del Toro, 68, was last seen on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. at his residence on Apollo Circle in Brownsville.

Del Toro is described as 5’7″, 150 pounds, with long curly ashy hair, and an ashy colored beard and mustache. The post says Del Toro was last seen wearing a brown striped shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a blue cap.

Police say Del Toro suffers from dementia and he is believed to possibly be in the downtown Brownsville area.

Anyone with information on Del Toro is asked to call the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.