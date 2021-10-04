Brownsville police searching for missing 71-year-old man

BROWNVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of Brownsville.

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for Lorenzo Esquivel, 71.

He was last seen on the 1600 Block of Old Port Isabel Road in Brownsville on October 3 around 12 p.m.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Lorenzo Moreno Esquivel from Brownsville, TX, on 10/03/2021 pic.twitter.com/WXyyDK9yRh — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) October 4, 2021

Esquivel is set to be 4 feet 8 inches tall, with brown eyes and grey hair.

He was last wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots.

Authorities also say Esquivel is traveling on a bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000