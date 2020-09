BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Brownsville police are searching for a man in connection to a burglary of a motor vehicle.

Police said the man was seen on surveillance camera on July 24, on the 700 block of Calle Milpa Verde.

Source: Brownsville Police Department

Police say if you have any information on the identity or location of this person, contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous, according to police.