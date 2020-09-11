CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police looking for two people involved in kiosk theft

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Brownsville police are asking for assistance in locating two individuals involved in a kiosk theft.

Authorities say the theft took place on Sept. 2 on the 2300 block of N. Expressway 77.

Surveillance video shared by police shows a man and a woman roaming around a closed kiosk.

The woman is seen trying to open the small gate and reaching behind the counter.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.

Source: Brownsville Police Department

Anyone with information to the identity or whereabouts of these people is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.









