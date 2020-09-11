Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police looking for two people involved in kiosk theft

(Source: Brownsville Police Department)

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Brownsville police are asking for assistance in locating two individuals involved in a kiosk theft.

Authorities say the theft took place on Sept. 2 on the 2300 block of N. Expressway 77.

Surveillance video shared by police shows a man and a woman roaming around a closed kiosk.

The woman is seen trying to open the small gate and reaching behind the counter.

Anyone with information to the identity or whereabouts of these people is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

