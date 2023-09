BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest linked to mail theft.

On Sept. 21, authorities responded at the 2900 block of Standolind Dr. in reference to a theft.

Surveillance footage caught the man taking a package from one mailbox and then walking back to take another package.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person of interest is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).